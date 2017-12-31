While most of us non-famous chumps brave the tundra-esque winter, celebs like Salma Hayek are flaunting their bikini bodies on social media,

The 51-year-old actress shared a rather racy photo of herself wearing a purple bikini with her Instagram followers.





“I adore the ocean 🌊 adoro el mar. #ocean #nature #nofilter,” she captioned the photo in both English and her native Spanish.

It’s certainly not the first time Hayek has shared an image of her bikini-clad self.

RELATED: It sure is cold outside, but Pam Anderson turned up the heat to ring in the new year

It may seem like she spends a lot of time basking in the sun, but Hayek also has an altruistic side. Back in September she gave back to her home country of Mexico in a big way. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” star shared a video on Instagram encouraging people to donate money toward relief efforts in Mexico City and surrounding areas after they were devastated by a huge earthquake on Tuesday. She also revealed that she has survived a previous natural disaster.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building,” Hayek said in the video. “A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me.”

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it’s horrific,” she continued. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.

“I implore to your hearts … to your compassion to help,” she added. “Anything that you can give will make a big difference. I will match the first $100,000 that are donated.”