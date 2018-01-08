“Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder blew America’s collective mind during Sunday evening’s Golden Globes awards ceremony — but not because of any shenanigans at the actual event.





Ryder was able to set social media ablaze thanks to her appearance in a series of commercials for L’Oreal Paris hair products that aired throughout the night.

“Everyone loves a comeback,” a font which appeared on screen during the commercial read. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”

The “Beetlejuice” star’s face is concealed until the last 20 seconds of the 60-second advertisement, and it was the reveal that had some her fans freaking the heck out.

I'm in a room of gay men and during that Winona reveal on the Loreal commercial, our collective noise was approximately "Richard Simmons saw a spider." #GoldenGlobes — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 8, 2018

SCREAMING AT THAT WINONA LOREAL COMMERCIAL. she’s a savage. “Everyone loves a comeback, damaged hair deserves one too” 😂😂 — kevgalls (@kevgalls) January 8, 2018

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE COMMERCIAL THAT COMPARES WINONA’S COMEBACK TO REVIVING DAMAGED HAIR #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qZlA7rAIbn — Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) January 8, 2018

Winona Ryder has been preparing for her big hair comeback for years. @Loreal knows talent when they see it. pic.twitter.com/zKawjgbWpm — house of snarks (@houseofsnarks) January 8, 2018

SOMEONE GIVE THIS LOREAL COMMERCIAL STARRING WINONA RYDER A FRIGGEN EGOT — Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) January 8, 2018

Me after watching the Winona Ryder hair commercial #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dO1gucRKkb — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 8, 2018

get that shampoo money Winona!!! — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 8, 2018

good things from tonight:

– lady bird

– oprah

– big little lies

– winona ryder’s comeback hair commercial — Ryan (@unbracedsink) January 8, 2018

So pleased to announce that the rest of tonight's #GoldenGlobes will be given to the Winona Ryder L'Oreal commercial — Mashable (@mashable) January 8, 2018

all of us trying to guess the actress in the Winona L’Oréal commercial before the reveal pic.twitter.com/gNLaWBSp10 — Pierce (@myspierce) January 8, 2018

AdAge reports that the commercial represents Ryder’s journey from her first Golden Globe win for “Age of Innocence” to her comeback thanks to Netflix’s sci-fi/horror drama “Stranger Things.”

Watch the whole thing below:

Last year, Ryder admitted that she was bullied after starring in the ’80s classic Tim Burton film “Beetlejuice.”

In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., she said that her peers called her a “witch” despite the insane popularity of the film.

“I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s, like, the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school,’” Ryder said. “But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”

Ryder didn’t let the haters get her down, though. She went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1993 Martin Scorsese film “The Age of Innocence,” and she’s had many famous turns in films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Heathers,” “Girl, Interrupted” and “Black Swan.”