“Stranger Things” star Winona Ryder blew America’s collective mind during Sunday evening’s Golden Globes awards ceremony — but not because of any shenanigans at the actual event.


Ryder was able to set social media ablaze thanks to her appearance in a series of commercials for L’Oreal Paris hair products that aired throughout the night.

“Everyone loves a comeback,” a font which appeared on screen during the commercial read. “Damaged hair deserves one too.”

The “Beetlejuice” star’s face is concealed until the last 20 seconds of the 60-second advertisement, and it was the reveal that had some her fans freaking the heck out.

AdAge reports that the commercial represents Ryder’s journey from her first Golden Globe win for “Age of Innocence” to her comeback thanks to Netflix’s sci-fi/horror drama “Stranger Things.”

Watch the whole thing below:

RELATED: “Breakfast Club” star Ally Sheedy took to Twitter to rip on one of the Golden Globes’ biggest winners

Last year, Ryder admitted  that she was bullied after starring in the ’80s classic Tim Burton film “Beetlejuice.”

In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., she said that her peers called her a “witch” despite the insane popularity of the film.

“I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s, like, the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school,’” Ryder said. “But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”

Ryder didn’t let the haters get her down, though. She went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1993 Martin Scorsese film “The Age of Innocence,” and she’s had many famous turns in films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Heathers,” “Girl, Interrupted” and “Black Swan.”

