Iconic actress Betty White is gearing up to celebrate her 96th birthday on Jan. 17, and she’s going to celebrate the big occasion with a little help from two of her secret weapons.





In a recent interview, the “Golden Girl” attributed her long, healthy life to two very important things: vodka and hotdogs.

“Probably in that order,” she joked before giving some additional advice. “Enjoy life. Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

The optimistic White has always carried a positive outlook on life with her, and she feels that outlook is still “pretty much the same” as it’s always been after more than nine decades on this Earth.

“I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside,” she said. “I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

What does the six-time Emmy winner want for her special day this year? The same thing she asks for every time, apparently: Oscar-winning actor and director Robert Redford.

“But it never works,” White laughed. “I try every year.”

