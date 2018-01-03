Menu
Singer's emotional and depressing tattoo takes internet by storm
Talk about stepping into a role!

Jennifer Garner is no stranger to transforming for a movie — after all, she did successfully play a teenager trapped in an adult woman’s body in 2004’s “13 Going on 30″ — but it appears she once tried her hand to be a very different kind of character.


The 45-year-old actress took to social media with a photograph of her revamped to look like a man  — and she made a handsome one at that!

Garner’s throwback photo featured her donning a short wig with a receding hairline, and a auburn colored beard, with the caption “New Year, New Me.” New indeed! Now, is it just us or is she giving British actor Eddie Redmayne a run for his money?!

John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle

Based on the hashtags accompanying the wacky photo, the suave look was for a 2011 movie that never took place after she discovered she was pregnant.

“#BabiesAreBetterThanMovies,” she joked.

That pregnancy — Samuel was born in February 2012, joining big sisters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 8 — was her third with Batman, or rather, Ben Affleck before the couple filed for divorce in early 2017.

It’s a shame this movie never happened, because it’s pretty obvious Garner knows exactly how to get into a role!

(H/T Page Six)

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
