10 goats and their donkey companion got loose from an enclosure and ran amok in the city

Ten goats and a donkey that were helping to clear vines and weeds in a Pittsburgh park were quickly corralled after they got loose from their enclosure.

RELATED: This baby rhino bothering its mom is all you need to get through the day

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor told the Tribune-Review the animals were reported loose in the city’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Tuesday. They were rounded up, and no damage to any property was reported.

A post on the Allegheny GoatScape Facebook page indicated the goats had been in the park for about a week helping to clear vegetation.



