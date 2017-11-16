Don’t be fooled by their fluffy exteriors. Poodles are actually among the smartest dog breeds.
Did you know that? How much do you really know about the poodle?
Here are some more fascinating poodle facts:
- Their German name is “Pudelhund,” which roughly translates to “dog that likes to jump in puddles.”
- Their outer layer is made of hair, not fur.
- Like many humans, they get anxious when left alone for too long.
- While they are classified as gun dogs, they are rarely used for hunting these days.
- The poodle was used to save other breeds, including the schnauzer and Bichon, from extinction.