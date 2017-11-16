Menu
He’s lean, he’s tough, and he’s lovable as can be. The Doberman Pinscher is one of the smartest and most loyal dogs out there.


But how much do you really know about him?

RELATED: 12 fun and furry facts about our spotted friend, the Dalmatian

Here are some fascinating facts about this popular breed.

  1. The Doberman was created by tax collector Karl Friedrich Louis Dobermann.
    1. He used his dogs to protect him during his dangerous tax collection rounds.
  2. They’re aggressive and ferocious, right? Actually, that’s a common misconception.
    1. Years of breeding have toned down the Doberman’s aggression.
  3. The Doberman is the 12th most popular dog breed in the United States.
  4. Breeding standards call for a Doberman’s ears and tail to be cropped.
    1. But this practice is slowly becoming illegal because it’s seen as cruel to dogs.
  5. During World War II, Dobermans known as “Devil Dogs” assisted U.S. Marines in the South Pacific.
