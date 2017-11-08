12 fun and furry facts about our spotted friend, the Dalmatian

They were immortalized by Disney in the film “101 Dalmatians,” but how much do you really know about the famous breed of spotted dog?

While it was once believed Dalmatians originated in the town of Dalmatia, Croatia, historians now say there is little evidence to support this.

Most Dalmatians cannot hear well. It’s a problem breeders are working to correct.

And keeping Dalmatians in firehouses is deeply rooted in tradition. In the days when firetrucks were pulled by horses, Dalmatians were used to clear the street and make way for the trucks. Needless to say, Dalmatians and horses get along famously!



