Rare Animals

12 fun and furry facts about our spotted friend, the Dalmatian

Article will continue after advertisement

They were immortalized by Disney in the film “101 Dalmatians,” but how much do you really know about the famous breed of spotted dog?

While it was once believed Dalmatians originated in the town of Dalmatia, Croatia, historians now say there is little evidence to support this.

RELATED: 12 fun and lovable facts on the Rough Collie

Most Dalmatians cannot hear well. It’s a problem breeders are working to correct.

And keeping Dalmatians in firehouses is deeply rooted in tradition. In the days when firetrucks were pulled by horses, Dalmatians were used to clear the street and make way for the trucks. Needless to say, Dalmatians and horses get along famously!


Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement