Small, sweet and affectionate, it’s easy to see why the Yorkshire Terrier is such a popular dog breed.

Despite the names, Yorkies actually originate from Scotland (although they were bred in northern England). In their early days, they were best known for their ability to capture rats.





Nowadays, Yorkies are more likely to serve as pets and show dogs than rat killers.

Here are 12 fun facts on the ever-adorable Yorkie.