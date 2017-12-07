Fact: Boxer dogs can actually box!

OK, we made that up. Actually, the breed got its name from the fact that Boxers tend to sit on their hind legs and bat things around with their front paws.





And that’s just one of the 13 wonderful Boxer facts in this video.

Boxer was recognized as a breed in 1895, but became especially popular after World War II, mostly because Boxers “fought” in the war, serving as messengers, pack carriers, and both attack and guard dogs.

They’re also great for families, as any Boxer lover will tell you!