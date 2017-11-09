15 fun and ferocious facts on the Tyrannosaurus rex

It’s nature’s prehistoric fright, the mightiest and most ferocious scaled (or possibly feathered) beast to ever roam the earth — the Tyrannosaurus rex, the king of the dinosaurs!
Yes, it’s probably your favorite dinosaur, but how much do you really know about it? We’ve dug up some “Rare” facts and trivia about the T.rex. Let’s test your knowledge.
Here are a few, but check out our video for all 15 surprising facts.
- The first T.rex teeth were discovered in 1874, but the fossil wasn’t officially assembled and named until 1905.
- T.rex fossils date back to 66-68 million years ago.
- The T.rex didn’t walk upright like first thought, but hunched forward. Its massive tail helped to balance it out.
- A fully grown T.rex was about 40 feet long and 12 feet tall.
- Despite all the jokes, a T.rex’s arms were about 3.5 feet long and could, in theory, lift 487 pounds.
- A T.rex’s footprint measures 33 inches by 23 inches.