3 facts (and 3 myths) about black cats

They’re rumored to bring bad luck, but are black cats really evil?

Turns out, that belief is rooted in Middle Ages superstition. Back then, black cats were associated with witchcraft.

Unfortunately, this means that many black cats have a hard time finding loving homes, since some people still associate them with bad luck.

So, no — they’re not evil, and they’re not sacrificed during Halloween. Like the rest of us, they just need love.


