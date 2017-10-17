36 giant pandas got together to pose for one big, amazing picture

Thirty-six pandas were posed in pictures recently at the center, located in Sichuan province.

After many giant pandas were born in the last year in China, staff members at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda decided to make their public debuts really count.

While the bears were pretty tough to wrangle photo-wise, the pics that emerged during the session were precious — even if they didn’t account for all of the pandas born in 2017.





Forty-two pandas were actually born at the center, including 15 sets of twins.

Last summer, Haizi, a 23-year-old panda at the facility, gave birth to twin cubs on July 30.