7 buzzy facts you probably didn’t know about bees

Without bees, there would be no life on this planet.

Here are seven fun facts about these vital members of our ecosystem.

  1. Female bees are the ones known as “worker bees.” They are in charge of everything that happens in the hive, and also go out to gather nectar.
  2. Male bees are called “drones.” Their sole responsibility is to find a queen bee to mate with.
  3. Bees have five eyes.
  4. A queen bee can lay up to 2,500 eggs a day during the summer months.

  5. When a queen bee dies, the worker bees choose a larva to take her place. They feed the larva something called “royal jelly” to help make it fertile.
  6. Throughout the past 15 years, billions of bees have left their hives, never to return. This is referred to as “colony collapse disorder.”
  7. You can help bees by planting flowers they like, such as lavender and blue bells, which are rich in nectar.
