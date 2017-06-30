7 buzzy facts you probably didn’t know about bees

Without bees, there would be no life on this planet.
Here are seven fun facts about these vital members of our ecosystem.
- Female bees are the ones known as “worker bees.” They are in charge of everything that happens in the hive, and also go out to gather nectar.
- Male bees are called “drones.” Their sole responsibility is to find a queen bee to mate with.
- Bees have five eyes.
- A queen bee can lay up to 2,500 eggs a day during the summer months.
- When a queen bee dies, the worker bees choose a larva to take her place. They feed the larva something called “royal jelly” to help make it fertile.
- Throughout the past 15 years, billions of bees have left their hives, never to return. This is referred to as “colony collapse disorder.”
- You can help bees by planting flowers they like, such as lavender and blue bells, which are rich in nectar.