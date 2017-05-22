Menu
Stay in Touch
A 10-foot-long alligator and a motorcyclist collided on a Florida street and the result was catastrophic Read this Next

Florida woman called 911 when she looked down into her toilet and found this most unexpected visitor
Rare Animals

A 10-foot-long alligator and a motorcyclist collided on a Florida street and the result was catastrophic

Article will continue after advertisement

It was just after midnight last week when a motorcyclist south of Tampa, Fla., saw something strange on the road.

RELATED: Watch workers move a massive alligator off the road after it was hit by multiple cars

It was a 10-foot-long alligator, and there was no time to brake.

The man, 27-year-old Calun Nelson, hit the gator and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to WFLA, an alligator trapper was called to retrieve the gator, but it later died.

It’s the second Florida accident in a week involving an alligator. Last Tuesday, a driver on Interstate 75 was not seriously injured when she hit an alligator in Sarasota County.

Sari Reese, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement