A 10-foot-long alligator and a motorcyclist collided on a Florida street and the result was catastrophic

It was just after midnight last week when a motorcyclist south of Tampa, Fla., saw something strange on the road.
It was a 10-foot-long alligator, and there was no time to brake.
The man, 27-year-old Calun Nelson, hit the gator and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to WFLA, an alligator trapper was called to retrieve the gator, but it later died.
It’s the second Florida accident in a week involving an alligator. Last Tuesday, a driver on Interstate 75 was not seriously injured when she hit an alligator in Sarasota County.