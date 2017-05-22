A 10-foot-long alligator and a motorcyclist collided on a Florida street and the result was catastrophic

It was just after midnight last week when a motorcyclist south of Tampa, Fla., saw something strange on the road.

It was a 10-foot-long alligator, and there was no time to brake.

The man, 27-year-old Calun Nelson, hit the gator and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to WFLA , an alligator trapper was called to retrieve the gator, but it later died.

