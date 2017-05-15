A 132-pound turtle in Malaysia was rescued after getting trapped in a flood gate

Malaysian firefighters were able to rescue a 132-pound turtle after it was stuck to a flood gate at a power station near the Malacca Strait, according to ABC News.

RELATED: Turtle has surgery after swallowing over 900 coins tossed in her pool

Emergency responders waded into strong currents and were able to free the turtle last Thursday, when it was trapped in a barrier gate used to filter foreign objects from entering the power station in northwestern Negeri Sembilan state.

Believed to be a hawksbill, the turtle was missing its front right flipper.





RELATED: In a battle between a fish and a turtle, it’s hard to determine who will win

The turtle was hauled to safety and later released back to the ocean.