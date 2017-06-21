A 70-year-old woman and her dog were swarmed and stung in horrific insect attack

A 70-year-old woman and her cockapoo have survived a scary attack by hundreds of bees at a California park.

RELATED: A swarm of bees shut down a busy street in midtown NYC

The woman and her dog were swarmed by the killer bees at Harriett Wieder Regional Park in Huntington Beach last Saturday.

Luckily, a fire station was just a minute away, and first responders came quickly, encountering an incident unlike anything they had ever seen.





“It was the most aggressive bee attack that I’ve been involved in,” Capt. Bob Culhane of the Huntington Beach Fire Department said.

Without time to get into their protective bee gear, a few firemen were stung as they hosed down the woman with a mixture of foam and water to temporarily restrict the bees’ flight.

Even so, when the woman was loaded into the ambulance, about 100 bees were still on her — even in her nose and ears.

RELATED: A swarm of bees are the first parishioners at this renovated church

Thankfully, the woman is not allergic to bee stings, so aside from a few hundred welts and stings, she and her dog are expected to recover.