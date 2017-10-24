A baby calf thinks it’s a dog, and there’s nothing wrong with that

A calf was born oxygen-deprived and was shunned by its animal family, but it’s a good thing Baby James likes canines.
The calf, born at the Happy Hens & Highlands Farm outside Asheville, N.C., was unable to nurse so, at first, he was fed through tubes.
Then, another health scare sidelined James, when vets found an infection near his navel. Surgery meant that James was separated further from the pack.
Baby James woke up from surgery and is eating good. He seemed happy to see his doggy friends. We have a great vet but he is very honest and let us know there isn't much hope and did reccomend we put him to sleep. I asked him if he had ever seen a calf with infection this bad and he said no, only on ones he has had to autopsy. James little body is so full of infection and it's very unlikely he will survive this (more info in previous post). But he isn't in pain so as long as he continues to walk around and eat and isn't suffering and continues to fight, we are going to continue to give him lots of antibiotics, pain meds, (along with trying some natural stuff colloidal silver & oils), and continuing to pray for a miracle. Thank y'all for your support and for buying t-shirts to help him. This little guy is loved by so many people!
Now, he’s strong enough to wrestle around with the most unlikely animals: dogs. The farm’s collective have taken James in as one of their own.
The dogs have showered the cow with love, cleaning him, treating him as one of their own, and the owners love dressing James up in various costumes.
SUPER JAMES!!