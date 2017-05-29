A baby hippo and bubbles — what could go wrong?

Most 4-month-olds love bubbles.

Why should Fiona the baby hippo be any different?

This video, released by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, shows the adorable animal in a roomful of bubbles.

At first, the hippo looks interested. She gazes in wonder — or is it shock? — at the plethora of bubbles descending down from above.

But then, the baby Nile hippo, who was born six weeks premature, has had enough and quickly turns and walks out of the frame.





Maybe it was feeding time? Born at 29 pounds, Fiona clearly loves mealtime: She now weighs 265.