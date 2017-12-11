Menu
Endangered right whales could become extinct after an especially deadly year
The woman in this video couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

It was a beached seal, white in color, and flailing on the shore.

As she tries to coax the seal back into the water, the woman increasingly becomes distressed. The seal seems to be trying to swim back to sea, but is trapped in the shallow water.

The onlooker soon realizes it is a newborn seal, as she tries to get the animal to deeper water.

But by the end of this clip, as day turns to night, it’s undetermined if the seal is able to reunite with its mother.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
