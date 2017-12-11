The woman in this video couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

It was a beached seal, white in color, and flailing on the shore.

As she tries to coax the seal back into the water, the woman increasingly becomes distressed. The seal seems to be trying to swim back to sea, but is trapped in the shallow water.

The onlooker soon realizes it is a newborn seal, as she tries to get the animal to deeper water.

But by the end of this clip, as day turns to night, it’s undetermined if the seal is able to reunite with its mother.