“We just need to get him out of Brad’s car,” says a woman, providing off-camera narration to a crazy situation in Gatlinburg, Tenn., recently.





Somehow, a bear cub had gotten inside the vehicle, hot on the trail of dog treats, and had locked itself inside.

A group of wilderness-seekers who were renting a cabin had left the dog treats inside their car, oblivious to the fact that bears in the area could smell them. When the car’s horn went off, they quickly realized their car had a curious creature.

As a mama bear looks on in the background, a man tries to evacuate the bear — to no avail because the door shuts quickly.

Finally, another attempt proves successful, and the massive black bear vacates the car before anyone could get hurt.