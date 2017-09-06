A bear gave this bow hunter more than he bargained for, and he has the scars to prove it

A bow hunter in Gravelly Range, Montana, stumbled upon a bear munching on an elk carcass, and soon found himself in its violent grasp.
Tom Sommer recalled how the bear charged at him and a hunting partner.
“It bit my thigh, ran his claws through my wrist and proceeded to attack my head,” Sommer said. “I could hear bones crunching, just like you read about.”
His partner tried to use bear spray on the animal, to no avail. But just as soon as the attack started, it was over, lasting about 25 seconds, the man estimates.
The two men walked four miles back to camp where Sommer was taken to a hospital and received 90 stitches in his head.
“I’ve been a hunter my whole life,” Sommer said. “I have no grievance against the bear. He was just doing what bears do. But I would have shot him just the same.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.