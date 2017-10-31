A bear literally walked into a candy shop, and that’s not the start of a bad joke

Candy shop employee Tina Aucker recently got the shock of her life when she discovered a bear hanging out in her Gatlinburg, Tennessee workplace.

“I come walking around like this and there was a bear standing right there,” Aucker told ABC 6. “And I looked at it like this and I said, ‘Hang on one moment and I’ll be right back.’ I turned around, walked back to the door and yelled, ‘Amy, there’s a bear out here.’”

Fortunately, there were no customers in the store the time of the bear’s arrival, but the employees think the bear came in because it was startled by the large crowds outside on the street taking pictures.

Auker says the bear quickly vacated the premises. “Poor thing. Believe me, I would’ve gave him everything,” she said. “It was pretty wild.”

The town of Gatlingburg rests at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains, meaning that bear sightings are fairly common. The National Park Service website says bears in the area behave unpredictably and have been known to attack humans, although these types of incidents are very rare.