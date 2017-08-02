A boat captain saved a kitty from drowning, and the cat got a new home out of it too

It was just another day in Panama City, Fla., when boat captain Jordan Smith spotted something unusual bobbing in the water after it was thrown from a nearby bridge.

RELATED: A heroic tourist jumped into a Florida river to save a drowning cat

Thinking it was trash, or a sea otter, Smith got a little closer. Then he saw yellow eyes, which could mean only one thing. There was a cat in the water!

Smith leapt into action, grabbing a net from his boat and bringing the little feline aboard his vessel.





“When I took it out of the net, it grabbed ahold of my arm,” Smith said. “I held the cat all the way into the HarborWalk. It was pretty intense.”

Things only got more personal when Smith brought the cat to the vet to be checked out.

RELATED: This cat has his eye on a few unlikely prizes and he won’t even let water stop him

After a clean bill of health, Smith did the only thing one could do: He adopted the cute kitty and is now calling her “Miracle.”