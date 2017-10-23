A brown pelican was tortured to death, and now Fish and Wildlife agents want to know why

A brown pelican was found with its beak and legs wrapped in black electrical tape in Baldwin County, Alabama.

The bird was tortured to death, and now, Alabama Fish & Wildlife agents want to know what happened to the pelican of Pelican Point.

The bird also suffered broken wings which had buckshot in them.

According to the federal Fish and Wildlife Service website, brown pelicans are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which means buying or selling the animals illegal.





Onlookers couldn’t believe the sight of the dead bird; pelicans are common in the area, but nothing this gruesome.

“Anybody that hurts old people, animals, children, wildlife, should be hung up by whatever,” Kathleen Nazary, a visitor from Mississippi, told WKRG.