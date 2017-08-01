A calf born in Texas looks just like KISS frontman Gene Simmons, tongue and all

For years, KISS frontman Gene Simmons has been known for the distinctive black-and-white face paint he wears while performing.

Genie, born in Texas last Friday, could be the musician’s long-lost sister — except for the fact that she’s a cow.

Drew Taylor posted a picture of the cow, born on Heather Leonard Taccetta’s Kerrville ranch, on his business Facebook page on Saturday.



“I didn’t realize how uncanny the comparison was until a friend put the two pictures side by side,” he said of Genie’s face next to Gene’s. “I said, ‘Can I have that picture? Can I use it?’”

Simmons himself couldn’t believe it when he saw pictures of the calf.

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

And this is one case of where being cute saves the day, because Genie will become the mascot of a steakhouse now, instead of someone’s dinner.