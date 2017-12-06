We’ve all seen or heard about cats climbing trees, but what about a cat climbing a Christmas tree?

That’s what’s happening in this crazy video from 2012 of a house cat who gets tangled up trying to get through a fully lit Christmas tree.

At first, the cat, named Sesshomaru, merely peaks through the branches. Then it starts to get bolder, trying to climb higher and higher up the tree.

Unfortunately, Sesshomaru suddenly lost its footing, falling to the floor and taking the tree down with it.

All of which is much to the dismay of its owners, who can be heard yelling in the background, concerned about both the cat and the tree.