Menu
Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge/Facebook Read this Next

An opossum breaks into a liquor store and does what any of us would do
Advertisement

We’ve all seen or heard about cats climbing trees, but what about a cat climbing a Christmas tree?

RELATED: The senior dog that only wants a forever home for Christmas will melt your heart


That’s what’s happening in this crazy video from 2012 of a house cat who gets tangled up trying to get through a fully lit Christmas tree.

At first, the cat, named Sesshomaru, merely peaks through the branches. Then it starts to get bolder, trying to climb higher and higher up the tree.

Unfortunately, Sesshomaru suddenly lost its footing, falling to the floor and taking the tree down with it.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel asked kids to tell the “story of Christmas,” and their answers are hilariously precious

All of which is much to the dismay of its owners, who can be heard yelling in the background, concerned about both the cat and the tree.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

An opossum breaks into a liquor store and does what any of us would do
Rare Animals

An opossum breaks into a liquor store and does what any of us would do

A NY doctor wants answers after a tiger shark killed his Wall Street exec fiancee
Rare Animals

A NY doctor wants answers after a tiger shark killed his Wall Street exec fiancee

,
A Wisconsin hunter got into a surprising tussle with a bizarrely friendly deer
Rare Animals

A Wisconsin hunter got into a surprising tussle with a bizarrely friendly deer

,
Snake catchers took a photo of one slithery creature hanging out in the grass, and we still can’t find it
Rare Animals

Snake catchers took a photo of one slithery creature hanging out in the grass, and we still can’t find it

,
Advertisement