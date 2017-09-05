Rare Animals

A cat seen swimming through the floodwaters of Harvey has taken the internet by storm

Article will continue after advertisement

An angry little cat swam through the floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey and straight into the social media feeds of millions across America.

RELATED: A West Texas A&M University police officer has died after suffering from complications of an unexpected encounter

The cat was caught on camera by a Los Angeles Times photographer as it tried to escape floodwaters near a Houston apartment complex.

And now, the Internet is having a field day with the cat, dubbed Angry Cat for its peeved expression.


And then the memes took hold.

RELATED: These dogs are living the suite life while you’re at work

The Los Angeles Times said it wasn’t sure what happened to the cat, but a tweet by KPRC 2 Houston suggests the cat may have made it to safety.

, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement