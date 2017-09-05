A cat seen swimming through the floodwaters of Harvey has taken the internet by storm

An angry little cat swam through the floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey and straight into the social media feeds of millions across America.

The cat was caught on camera by a Los Angeles Times photographer as it tried to escape floodwaters near a Houston apartment complex.

A cat swims for dry ground after an apartment was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey. pic.twitter.com/kVj0B3Waow — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 2, 2017

And now, the Internet is having a field day with the cat, dubbed Angry Cat for its peeved expression.





Look how angry that poor cat looks. pic.twitter.com/B561zoY77E — Krista M. Torralva (@KMTorralva) September 2, 2017

And then the memes took hold.

The Los Angeles Times said it wasn’t sure what happened to the cat, but a tweet by KPRC 2 Houston suggests the cat may have made it to safety.