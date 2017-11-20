Menu
Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity
A crocodile was spotted in the Atlantic Ocean in Hollywood, Florida.

The crocodile was hanging out Monday morning near Surf Road and Hayes Street.


A crowd gathered to watch the crocodile and police were on scene to make sure no one got too close to the crocodile.

RELATED: Watch a huge crocodile with a police escort shut down the streets

It’s unclear how long the crocodile has been at the beach.

Crocodiles can live in marine environments, but the reptiles are usually in saline and brackish mangrove swamps, lagoons and lower stretches of rivers, according to the National Geographic. Crocodiles are poor swimmers, but can survive for long periods in salt-water without eating or drinking.

This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

WFTV Web Staff

"Property Brothers'" Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

"Mary Tyler Moore Show" star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

"It was definitely on my butt" — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

“It was definitely on my butt” — a second woman accuses Democratic Sen. Al Franken

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

10 tips for Black Friday shopping

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

Harrison Ford took his on-screen heroics into real-life after a scary crash

