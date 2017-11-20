A crocodile was spotted in the Atlantic Ocean in Hollywood, Florida.

The crocodile was hanging out Monday morning near Surf Road and Hayes Street.





A crowd gathered to watch the crocodile and police were on scene to make sure no one got too close to the crocodile.

It’s unclear how long the crocodile has been at the beach.

Crocodiles can live in marine environments, but the reptiles are usually in saline and brackish mangrove swamps, lagoons and lower stretches of rivers, according to the National Geographic. Crocodiles are poor swimmers, but can survive for long periods in salt-water without eating or drinking.

