A cyclist out for a ride was interrupted by an iguana bite

It was a beautiful day in Rye, N.H., when a cyclist out for a ride was bitten by an iguana.

Police responded when the bike-rider tried to lasso the creature and then was bitten for his trouble, reports WMUR.

It turns out that the iguana, Mr. Jingles — of course that’s his name — is the pet of Brenda Schultz, whom police found via social media. Once they caught up with her, they were able to determine that the reptile snuck away from its home thanks to a hole in a window screen.





Thankfully, both the cyclist and Mr. Jingles are OK.