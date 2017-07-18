A Dallas Cowboy’s dog was kidnapped, but an unlikely source brought him home

Blitz is a pit bull and the proud canine pet of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead. The grey dog was proudly featured on Whitehead’s social media accounts as his best canine friend.
RELATED: A pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro was elected mayor of a town in Kentucky
On Sunday, Whitehead found himself in a terrible situation when it was discovered that Blitz was stolen.
I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz's whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately. 💔 #repost
” […] it’s very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday,” Whitehead wrote on Instagram. “While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him.”
Whitehead also said he had been contacted numerous times for ransom money.
But then, the story took a turn when local Dallas rapper Boogotti Kasino ended up with the dog after buying him from someone for $20,000.
Boogotti was allegedly unaware that the pup was stolen, and promptly returned him to his rightful owner.
RELATED: A teen was tragically killed when he was hit by bullet meant for a pit bull
Now Whitehead and Blitz are reunited, and they can hopefully put this dark time behind them.