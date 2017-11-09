A dead sea otter is just one in a string of horrifying animal murders

Sea otter killings are, unfortunately, becoming a thing in California.

RELATED: The Columbus Zoo debuted the cutest little otter you ever did see

Another of the protected animals was recently found shot and killed by a pellet gun, floating in Morro Bay, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Even more tragic, this particular otter was rescued from a fishing line last year, then rehabilitated and returned to the wild.

The stretch of coastline between San Francisco and Los Angeles has seen its share of the nonsensical crimes.





A young adult female otter was found skinned in September on Arroyo de la Cruz Beach in San Simeon.