A deer in Cincinnati got its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin

A band of neighbors came together over the weekend to save a deer whose curiosity got the better of it after it got its head stuck in a plastic pumpkin.

The deer’s snout became stuck inside the fake gourd, but area volunteers in the Cincinnati neighborhood wanted to help him — they just didn’t know how, according to WCPO-TV.

After a call to an area pet center, they were told how to trap the animal so they could remove the pumpkin.





Soon enough, the deer was free of the pumpkin. It then went to drink water in a nearby creek, perhaps to wash down the Halloween any candy it had scarfed.