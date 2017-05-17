A deer in search of deals found his way into a Walmart but was frightened by fellow shoppers

There seem to be no limits to what you might find in Walmart, and shoppers at a center in Wadena, Minn., were recently treated to a spectacle when a wild deer ran through the store. A shopper managed to tackle the animal and subdue it while others crowded around.

An image of the animal quickly surfaced on social media, and one girl on Twitter joked that the animal’s short-lived shopping spree is “probably the most exciting thing that’s happened there in years.”





A deer ran into the Walmart in my hometown and that's probably the most exciting thing that's happened there in years — Aly (@alyg226) May 17, 2017

According to WCCO, the deer entered the store through the garden center around 7:30 p.m. Employees managed to tie the animal’s legs together and haul it outside, where they let it free. Thankfully, no one, including the deer, was injured in the incident.

Unfortunately for the hunters who have been in attendance, deer season in Minnesota doesn’t open until November, with the archery season opening the middle of that month.