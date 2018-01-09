A man who was filmed kicking his Staffordshire bull terrier is no longer in possession of the animal.

Animal welfare agency RSPCA took the dog into custody after its owner was recently observed violently kicking it near Australia’s Gold Coast.

The man, clad in his bathing suit along with a similarly-outfitted woman, appeared to take his frustrations out on the dog after struggling to put on its leash. The woman appears to show no reaction to the action.

The agency was able to take the dog after confronting the owner and the dog is reported to be in good health.

The man, however, may still face charges for his behavior, although the RSPCA say it is “too early” to do so, and the matter is “currently being investigated further.”