A Doberman was recently found wandering a train station in the U.K., but there may be more to his story than just being lost.
When personnel took him to a local vet, assuming that he was a stray, they found he was microchipped — and that his home was three hours away!
Folks at the Birmingham New Street station deduced that he had successfully boarded a train and even made a transfer at Manchester Piccadilly station before ending up their hands, traveling some 113 miles in the process.
At first, it looked like a long shot that the dog would end up back with his owners.
But through the miracles of Facebook, Diesel the Doberman has been reunited with his owners.
Diesel’s owner, Jamie Kieran Lee-Barrett, wrote on Facebook:
Our local papers have been to take some photos of him this morning, I’ll upload them all tomorrow, thank you so much everyone for the help, and a massive thank you to the kennels, you were brilliant thank you so much.