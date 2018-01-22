A Doberman was recently found wandering a train station in the U.K., but there may be more to his story than just being lost.





RELATED: Shelter employee steals dog, claiming he was held at gunpoint

When personnel took him to a local vet, assuming that he was a stray, they found he was microchipped — and that his home was three hours away!

Folks at the Birmingham New Street station deduced that he had successfully boarded a train and even made a transfer at Manchester Piccadilly station before ending up their hands, traveling some 113 miles in the process.

At first, it looked like a long shot that the dog would end up back with his owners.

But through the miracles of Facebook, Diesel the Doberman has been reunited with his owners.

RELATED: After this city shelter reached capacity, people lined up to help rescue dogs

Diesel’s owner, Jamie Kieran Lee-Barrett, wrote on Facebook: