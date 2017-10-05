A dog followed a lost little boy until he was safely rescued

A two-year-old boy was missing from his Mississippi home for more than five hours, and while his family was terrified, his dog thankfully never left his side.

RELATED: 12 fun and lovable facts on the Rough Collie

“Every time we found his footprint, we found the dog footprint right beside him. So the dog traveled with him all day,” Sheriff Troy Peterson told WBTV.

At about 10 a.m., William Odom wandered away into woods near his home. Sometime around 3:30 p.m., a child getting off a school bus discovered the boy, who had been resting near a parked Nissan truck. An errant car horn tipped the school kid off that there was someone in the truck.





Meanwhile, Odom’s dog had not left his side the entire day.

Mother of missing child embraces her son after he was found in the woods. pic.twitter.com/U71gclEk03 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 3, 2017

“When the little boy was found, the dog was still circling the truck and scratching on the truck,” Peterson said.

RELATED: Police chief asks the city to let the family of a deceased cop buy his K-9 for a low price

“It’s an amazing story. We’re very thankful that he is in good health. And we brought him home to his family.”