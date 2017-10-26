A dog name Strudel is laying off the pastries for good with a new exercise regimen

When a neglected golden retriever named Strudel was rescued by an animal rescue group out of Virginia Beach, Va., they knew it was time to find the pooch a forever family, especially one that could help her lose some weight.

John and Kristy Cotthaus, owners of Zoom Room, an indoor dog gym and training facility, saw a message on Heart and Hounds’ Facebook page, and immediately realized they could help Strudel, who at her peak, weighed 80 pounds.





Working with Strudel’s new foster family, the duo were able to get the dog on a fitness regimen, and making sure no one fed her any extra table scraps.

Thanks to her hard work, the dog has lost weight (20 pounds and counting) as well as increased her mobility. Now, she’s hoping to gain a family.