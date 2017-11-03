A dog survived 2 hurricanes in Puerto Rico but tragically died in a Philadelphia fire

Yogi lived through two hurricanes, but his time was, sadly, up.
The dog, who was brought to the mainland and was residing in a Philadelphia animal shelter, tragically died when a fire swept through the pet store where he was temporarily living, waiting to be adopted.
Another dog, a chihuahua mix that was a rescued from a hoarding situation in Kentucky, died in the fire as well.
“Both were learning to make their way. Both loved other dogs. Both were learning that people are good,” shelter staff wrote in a memorial post for the dogs on Facebook.