A dog went to get groomed, but he ended up mauled by another animal patron

A Pennsylvania family is mourning the loss of the cherished dog after it was mauled to death during a grooming session at a local PetSmart.

Betty Miller told WNEP that she dropped off her 12-year-old dog named Brewster at a location in Dickson City.

Later that day, Miller received a call that her beloved Bichon had been transported to an animal hospital after it was attacked by another dog, a pit bull.





“I felt so guilty the day it happened because we would say to him, ‘You want to go bye-bye? And he’d hop in that car, and he didn’t know it was going to be his last ride,” she told the news station. “It was hard, very, very hard. He’s been with us for 12 years.”

PetSmart offered a statement in defense of the incident:

“We are truly saddened by the loss of Brewster. The health, safety and well-being of the pets in our care is our top priority, and we immediately launched an internal investigation to better understand what led to this tragic accident,” the company said. “We have high standards of care in place and are actively gathering more information to determine any policy or procedural violations. We welcome all dogs, regardless of their breed, into our grooming salons provided they are well-behaved.”