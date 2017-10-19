A dramatic battle for supremacy ends in humiliation and exile for a cocky young lion

This enthralling Kruger Sightings video was recorded at the Kruger National Park in South Africa. The footage was captured by Rodney Nombekana, a self-employed safari guide who works at the Pilanesberg Game Reserve within Kruger park.

Nombekana had been driving around the park with some tourists when he noticed a pride of lions. “I took out my binoculars and scanned the plains and yes, two familiar shapes popped out from behind the bushes far down by the trees. They were watching the limping zebra intently. What happened next blew our minds,” he told LatestSightings.com





Nombekana and his group watched in amazement as the pride captured the zebra and began to devour it. But then something even crazier happened. “There were two young males within the pride, and these young males were at the age where they need to be ousted from the pride,” he said. “This is probably why they were attacked. It seemed as this was the moment of them being ousted, something that is almost never seen in person!”

“What an incredible day for my guests who were on safari for the first time. No amount of words can describe such a sighting,” he continued.

We’re just grateful he had a camera with him.