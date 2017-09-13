A family’s mini pig named Spam was stolen in a home robbery

A Cleveland, Ohio, family is hoping someone can track down a missing family member: a mini pig named Spam, who was stolen by burglars, KSAT reports.

Valerie Couch raised Spam since he was a piglet, and while the family has other animals, they all play nice together. She said that whoever took Spam didn’t realize how important he was to them.

“It’s just sad somebody would do this,” Couch told Cleveland’s WEWS. “My guess is they just want to sell him and make some money. But you know, he’s part of our family. Keep the electronics, but don’t take somebody’s pet.”





While pieces of jewelry and a camera were also stolen, the family is heartbroken about their lost animal. A GPS lead from one of their electronics may have tracked some of the items, but so far, Spam has not been found.