A famous green cat in Bulgaria has changed her appearance after becoming a local celebrity

Known for her vibrant emerald-green fur, a kitten in a small, seaside port in Bulgaria has gone back to her roots.

The cat, who has become a mascot for the town of Varna since she was first spotted in 2015, has had her fur dyed back to its original color.

Onlookers and admirers have long guessed that the origin of the cat’s brilliant coat came from some sort of permanent nontoxic food or clothing dye which the cat dipped herself in accidentally. It was also thought that someone might have painted her as part of a cruel prank.





#greencat living in #bulgaria A post shared by Jese Velasquez (@jessev_rodas) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

But even now that her fur has returned to a normal color, the cat still has fans. In fact, some animal rights advocates arranged for her to have a comfy new home after cleaning her up.