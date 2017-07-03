A Florida man spotted and helped rescue an owl after it got caught in a strange spot

A man riding his bike in a Florida park stumbled upon something you don’t see every day: an owl stuck in the netting of a soccer goal.

RELATED: As if being a feathered creature wasn’t enough, this owl has found himself a whimsical, new accessory

When the owl wouldn’t let the man near him, the man, Randey Hubbard, got help from Polk County authorities.

“I wanted to make sure because they were mowing and stuff around it. I wanted to make sure they didn’t push the net or anything like that. I didn’t want it to get hurt,” Hubbard said





After a couple of hours, two biologists were dispatched to the park to properly free the bird. Once they were able to free it, it flew off into the wild.

RELATED: A traffic cam caught the most surreal photos of Quebec’s official bird