A giant snake is hiding in plain sight in this backyard — do you see it?

This photo was shared on Facebook by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, an organization that helps Australians remove snakes from their homes and backyards. They share the picture to highlight how tough their job is, but their Facebook followers played a strangely enjoyable game of “Where’s Waldo” — with a snake instead of Waldo, obviously.

We’ve written before about sneaky snakes hiding in items of clothing and even sneakier snakes hiding in plain sight, but some snakes — like the one in this photo — could be serious contenders the World Hide and Seek Championship. We really struggled to find the snake, but if you watch the video above, all will be revealed.





RELATED: Incredible footage shows an unfortunate snake’s underwater encounter with a hungry turtle

The snake catchers later revealed that the snake in the picture was a coastal carpet python, which the Australia Zoo describes as a “beautiful non-venomous” snake who is a “very familiar face for locals who live near Australia Zoo.” The carpet python “may grow to reach lengths of up to 3.5 metres.” And they’re “usually active at night and spends most of the day coiled up in a tree or rafter, or stretched out basking in an open area.”

“Carpet pythons,” they added, “can be found in habitats ranging from tropical rainforest in the north-east of Australia to arid and coastal regions. Pythons from different habitats tend to have their own unique colouration.”