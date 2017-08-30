A good Samaritan saved a baby deer from Hurricane Harvey’s flood waters

A baby deer was rescued by a first responder earlier this week as flood waters engulfed a community in Kingwood, Texas.

In the touching video, the deer is carried to higher ground as the rising waters of the San Jacinto River roil around rescue workers.

If there’s any question the animal isn’t thankful, just listen to the video, where you can hear the deer crying in gratitude.



