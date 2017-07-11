A group of crazy and hungry monkeys invade Florida man’s backyard and eat 250 pounds of his deer food

More than 50 rhesus monkeys were caught on video by a Florida man after he realized his deer food was disappearing — and couldn’t figure out why.

Brian Pritchard of Ocala says “troops of rhesus monkeys” have been invading his property in search of food in his deer feeders.

Pritchard says the primates have eaten 250 pounds of food in recent days.





Officials say the monkeys probably originated in nearby Silver Springs State Park, which recently shut down two areas because of increased monkey presence. It’s estimated that 200 monkeys live in the park but many are seen beyond its boundaries.

Pritchard said the troop “appears organized and aggressive as the monkeys methodically take his deer food.”