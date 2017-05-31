A guide dog in Michigan has ironically gone missing

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Just days after being paired with her, Jackie McKeon’s guide dog Brinkley has disappeared.

The leader dog went missing from the Almont, Mich., woman’s home on Saturday.

McKeon and her family are trying to find Brinkley and are relying on the public for help.

The yellow Lab was paired with McKeon, who started to lose her vision four years ago, through Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester.





Despite being tied up, McKeon says the dog got spooked by a nearby lawnmower and was able to run off. The tie that secured the dog was cut a few days previously — unbeknownst to McKeon.

After the leader dog’s disappearance, local police forces started to search the area north and south of McKeon’s home, using tracking dogs in hopes of sniffing Brinkley out.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the dog’s return.