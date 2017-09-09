A hermit crab looking for a home settled for a new look that’s as creepy as it gets

A hermit crab found washed up on a Pacific Island was homeless, but not without a plan.

Of course, the crab did the creepiest thing imaginable and turned a doll’s head into its new residence.

A picture posted on Imgur says it all.

The coconut crab — a large species of hermit crab — might typically find an abandoned sea snail shell to crawl into. But this guy, found on the Pitcairn Islands, wanted to give the world the heebie jeebies, so it put the doll’s head on its head.





Some have already pointed out that the crab looks like a certain character from Toy Story.

All of which brings new meaning to the phrase “creepy crab.”