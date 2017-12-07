A California man took matters into his own hands when he rescued a rabbit on the side of Highway 1 in La Conchita Wednesday night.





A news photographer who happened to be passing by caught the heroic rescue, where the hooded man can be seen jumping up and down, alternately losing his cool and/or trying to get the wild rabbit’s attention as the Thomas Fire roared in the background.

The man, who did not want to be interviewed by ABC 7 in Los Angeles, saw the animal and pulled over to save it. In the last frames of the video, the man can be seen cradling the rabbit.

The fire, which began Monday, has overtaken 90,000 acres as of Wednesday.

Communities from Santa Paula to La Conchita — just outside the Santa Barbara County line — have been affected.