Menu
Deer in school Read this Next

Children run out of the way as deer runs through hallways of middle school
Advertisement

A California man took matters into his own hands when he rescued a rabbit on the side of Highway 1 in La Conchita Wednesday night.


RELATED: Terrifying footage shows the perilous commute many California drivers braved as a wildfire ravaged highways

A news photographer who happened to be passing by caught the heroic rescue, where the hooded man can be seen jumping up and down, alternately losing his cool and/or trying to get the wild rabbit’s attention as the Thomas Fire roared in the background.

The man, who did not want to be interviewed by ABC 7 in Los Angeles, saw the animal and pulled over to save it. In the last frames of the video, the man can be seen cradling the rabbit.

The fire, which began Monday, has overtaken 90,000 acres as of Wednesday.

RELATED: A woman gets her horse away from the California wildfires in the back of her Honda Accord

Communities from Santa Paula to La Conchita — just outside the Santa Barbara County line — have been affected.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

17 years in prison have passed, but a lifetime of love awaits

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo with her kids, and people flipped out

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

This authentic 4-meat Italian pasta sauce recipe has been passed through my family for generations

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Magnetic slime is the latest twist on the goo craze that will blow your kids’ minds

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Step up to the hot new viral challenge that’s about to sweep the nation

Children run out of the way as deer runs through hallways of middle school
Rare Animals

Children run out of the way as deer runs through hallways of middle school

Watch what happens when a band of huskies sees a familiar-looking face
Rare Animals

Watch what happens when a band of huskies sees a familiar-looking face

,
A snow leopard is stalking its prey in plain sight in this photo — do you see it?
Rare Animals

A snow leopard is stalking its prey in plain sight in this photo — do you see it?

,
A cat makes a daring attempt to climb a Christmas tree to shocking results
Rare Animals

A cat makes a daring attempt to climb a Christmas tree to shocking results

,
Advertisement